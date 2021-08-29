JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get JOYY alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 35.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.