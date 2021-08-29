Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lessened by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $172.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,038,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

