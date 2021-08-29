John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $22.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

