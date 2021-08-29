John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Holdings Decreased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 513,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,132,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter.

JHML traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.97. 19,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

