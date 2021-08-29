John Douglas Buys 100,000 Shares of RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) Stock

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) insider John Douglas acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

Shares of RPS Group stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Friday. RPS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 36.65 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The stock has a market cap of £305.26 million and a PE ratio of 52.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.11.

Get RPS Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPS shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.