JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.70 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -95.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15. JFrog has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

