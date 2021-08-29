Jensen Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.