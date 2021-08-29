Jensen Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,738 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 29.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,784 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,149,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,318,000 after purchasing an additional 76,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 24.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,887,000 after purchasing an additional 182,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. 419,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,905. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.62. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

