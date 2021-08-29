Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $16.37 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Waters worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Waters by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Waters by 5.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth $13,298,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Waters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

NYSE WAT remained flat at $$407.35 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 136,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,598. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $412.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

