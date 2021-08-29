Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS JFBC opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for The First National Bank of Jeffersonville. It offers commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. Its products include deposit, savings, loans, credit cards, mortgages. and other. The company was founded on January 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, NY.

