James Thomas Farrar Sells 3,000 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Stock

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

City Office REIT stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $701.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 115,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,420,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 132,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIO. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

