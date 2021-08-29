James E. Rogers Sells 590 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $345.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $432.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NewMarket by 2,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

