ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett reiterated a hold rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $98.11. 435,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts expect that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of ITT worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

