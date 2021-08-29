Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

ITRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.91.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $122.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.