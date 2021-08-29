iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Purchased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 119.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 62,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,624 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,382,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4,952.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $266.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $188.81 and a one year high of $275.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.08.

