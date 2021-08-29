iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,667,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.99. 3,106,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,426. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

