iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,440,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 29,792,676 shares.The stock last traded at $22.14 and had previously closed at $21.85.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

