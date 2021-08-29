iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $118.22 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.44 and a one year high of $118.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

