iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after buying an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after purchasing an additional 151,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,740,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.09. 1,043,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $82.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

