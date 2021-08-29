iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,921 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.68. 1,620,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.34. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

