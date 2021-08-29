iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

IWF stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $289.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

