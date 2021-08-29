iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Allred Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.70. 369,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $253.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.