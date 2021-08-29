iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

Shares of URTH opened at $131.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.63. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $131.94.

