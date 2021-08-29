iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,025.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 75,119 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. 32,971,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,884,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

