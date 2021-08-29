iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group reduced its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

EMB stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $113.05. 4,964,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,482. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

