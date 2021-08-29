iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of IBTG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.