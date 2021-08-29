iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 10,120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190,951 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 3.24% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $93,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,450,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,401,000. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,300,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,484,000.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $80.67 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $81.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.93.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

