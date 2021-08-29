iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the July 29th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 44,959 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 65,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,492. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $28.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

