iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $81.06 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $82.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.84.

