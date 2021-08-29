iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 50.8% in August

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the July 29th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USXF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 76,964 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

USXF stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $38.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.