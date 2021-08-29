iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,836,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 289,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

