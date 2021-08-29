iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Capital Analysts LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.3% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $68,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.79. 6,007,747 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.