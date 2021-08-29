Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.10% of Investors Bancorp worth $38,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,593 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after acquiring an additional 306,078 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,833,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

