Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 8.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $60,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.04. 27,104,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $376.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

