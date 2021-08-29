Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $376.04. 27,104,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $376.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.