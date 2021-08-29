Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,854,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

PTH opened at $169.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.90. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $113.96 and a twelve month high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

