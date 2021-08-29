Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $640.00 at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $550.00 to $640.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $547.95.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $565.94 on Wednesday. Intuit has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.43. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

