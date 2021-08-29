Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Intuit worth $104,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

Shares of INTU traded up $13.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $565.94. 1,414,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,422. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

