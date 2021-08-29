Intrust Bank NA Sells 913 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

