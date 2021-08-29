Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,344 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,358,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,711. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

