Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Qualys were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.9% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,087,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Qualys by 34.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $23,604,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.00. 287,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,729. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,022,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,681,773.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $530,699.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $420,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,364 shares of company stock worth $18,453,482. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.