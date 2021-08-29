Intrust Bank NA Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BCE were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC increased its position in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BCE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BCE by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.50. 683,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,725. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.56%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

