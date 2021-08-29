Intrust Bank NA Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,971,000 after purchasing an additional 71,140 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 59,841 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $3,583,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,431. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.18. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

