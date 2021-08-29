Intrust Bank NA Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Synopsys by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.81. The stock had a trading volume of 512,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,985. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $333.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

