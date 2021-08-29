Intrust Bank NA Buys 2,702 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 65,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 632,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,245,000 after acquiring an additional 270,709 shares during the period. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. 10,281,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,582,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.