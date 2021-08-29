Intrust Bank NA Buys 208 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 202.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,631. The company has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

