Intrust Bank NA Buys 181 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.71. The company has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

