Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $19.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $954.94. 454,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $891.26. The stock has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $955.13.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

