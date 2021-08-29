Intrust Bank NA Acquires 961 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.76 on Friday, hitting $711.92. 13,833,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,007,631. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $704.81 billion, a PE ratio of 370.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

