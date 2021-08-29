Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the July 29th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth $226,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth $658,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

INTZ remained flat at $$4.35 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 209,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

